Left-wing students’ organisation All India Students’ Association (AISA) recently announced a week-long nationwide campaign ‘Cockroaches on the streets’, across Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The campaign began yesterday (11th June) and will continue till 18th June. Yesterday, AISA members wearing cockroach masks protested in Delhi University’s North Campus, Kamla Nagar, Patel Chest, Gurmandi and Vijaynagar.

This comes days after the Left-wing students’ organisation joined the farcical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 6th June. The protest was organised in the name of demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister for the recent NEET exam paper leak and raising issues related to students. However, the ground reality of the protest revealed a different story, where Leftist organisations like the AISA were seen raising slogans of ‘Azadi-Azadi’ and ‘Jai Bheem’.

While AISA has not officially declared its support for the CJP, the All India President of AISA, Neha Bora, was at the forefront of the CJP protest. It is no secret that Left-wing students organistions like the AISA push their ideological and political agenda in the guise of raising students’ issues. And that’s exactly what Bora was seen doing in the pretext of demanding reforms in the education system.

Speaking to the media, Bora linked the issues of reforms in the education system and students’ rights with the UAPA accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Blatantly whitewashing the charges against Khalid and Imam, Neha Bora claimed that ‘Godi Media’ and the ‘BJP IT Cell’ have declared them as traitors.

She referred to the anti-Hindu Delhi riots conspiracy accused as “ordinary students” and claimed that they were being subjected to “political prosecution”. She raised questions on the judiciary by pointing out that Khalid and Imam have been languishing in jail for years, as they were not granted bail. However, she cleverly conceals the fact that the Supreme Court had denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, observing that a prima facie case was made out against them in connection with the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots conspiracy.

Neha Bora’s Brahmin hatred and its justification

Neha Bora’s so-called students’ rights activism is not limited to whitewashing serious crimes like inciting riots or communal tensions; she openly advocates and promotes hatred against the Brahmin community in the name of countering caste inequality. In a post pinned on her X profile, Bora uses ‘Brahmanvaad’ (Brahmanism) as an umbrella term to refer to all kinds of discrimination prevalent in society. She defines Brahmanism as “the historical suppression of one section by another section of society”. By her logic, any discrimination in Indian society, even if it has nothing to do with caste, could be attributed to Brahmanism.

Bora justifies hatred and discrimination against the Brahmin community as a way of addressing and correcting years of alleged caste discrimination by the Brahmin community against weaker castes. In other words, hating and condemning Brahmins comes as a necessary corollary of achieving caste equality in society.

The ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative

While Bora is very vocal about the caste discrimination in Indian society, at the same time, she is alarmed by calls for uniting the Hindu community by rising above caste lines. She perceives Hindu unity as a direct threat to the existence of Muslims in the country.

Speaking on a podcast, the AISA national president claimed that calls for uniting the Hindu community make the Muslim community feel unsafe in the country. She downplays the serious threat of Love Jihad with dismissive laughter. Unsurprisingly, she then goes on to selectively point out the suppression of women in Hindu society while omitting to mention the situation of Muslim women.

Neha Bora wants a free Palestine

It is no surprise that Neha Bora, being the leader of a Left-wing students’ organisation, residing in India, wants a free Palestine. She had made multiple posts on X condemning Israel, calling for the freedom of Palestine.

Join

CITIZENS' CALL



Against the genocide of Palestinian & siege of Gaza!

India must end complicity in genocide!

Release all hostages of #FreedomFlotilla!



FREE #Palestine!



Wed, 11th June

3:00 PM

Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/ZTNnUjaoRF — Neha (@neha_aisa) June 10, 2025

Bora’s ideological and political views and the strategy to use students’ issues for pushing the leftist agenda are not surprising. The so-called students’ organisations aligning with the Left-wing ideology have long sustained themselves in some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country, using this strategy. They target uninformed and naive students by raising their issues and indoctrinating them with their political ideology. The CJP protest is yet another opportunity for the left-wing student groups to peddle their agenda.