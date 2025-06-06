Actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan files nomination for Rajya Sabha election in presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan officially filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu today. The filing took place at the State Secretariat in Chennai, with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior MNM leaders in attendance. Haasan submitted his nomination papers to election officials, marking his formal entry into the upper house race scheduled for June 19, 2025.

Kamal Hassan posted a photo with CM MK Stalin on X, saying, ‘I thank the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and my dear friend Mr. @mkstalin for their kindness in leading the filing of my nomination for the Rajya Sabha election and congratulating me.’

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin posted photographs of Kamal Hassan and other candidates filing their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

This move follows a delay in his nomination, initially postponed due to backlash over his comments on the Kannada language’s origins. Haasan’s candidacy is part of an electoral pact between MNM and the ruling DMK, secured during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which promised MNM a Rajya Sabha seat.

The DMK announced Haasan as one of its three candidates for the six vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu last week.