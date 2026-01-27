Adani Defence and Aerospace announces strategic partnership with Brazilian giant Embraer to manufacture transport aircraft in India



Adani Defence & Aerospace, a flagship company of Adani Enterprises Ltd, and Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India.

The strategic partnership aims to develop manufacturing, assembly, supply chain integration, aftermarket services, and pilot training capabilities, with a phased increase in indigenisation. The collaboration supports India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme and aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the UDAN scheme for enhanced regional connectivity.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, described regional aviation as “the backbone of economic expansion,” emphasising the partnership’s role in bridging urban-rural divides and strengthening India-Brazil ties. He also added that with the air connectivity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities transformed with government initiatives, there is a critical need of indigenous regional aviation ecosystem.

Ashish Rajvanshi, President & CEO, highlighted the initiative’s potential to create high-skill jobs and elevate India’s global aerospace standing.

NEWS | Embraer and Adani Defence & Aerospace announce strategic partnership to establish regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India. Read full news: https://t.co/Y46avJV9Gg pic.twitter.com/o0pjvIfVEd — Embraer (@embraer) January 27, 2026

Embraer’s President and CEO of commercial aviation, Arjan Meijer, noted that the partnership combines Embraer’s engineering expertise with Adani’s industrial and aviation infrastructure strengths to deliver advanced solutions for India’s regional aviation needs. He added that India is a pivotal market for Embraer.

The proposed ecosystem is expected to meet growing domestic demand while generating significant employment across engineering, manufacturing, and support services.