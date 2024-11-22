‘How can Adani be wrong in Maharashtra but right in Telangana?’: BRS leader KTR questions Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ duplicity on Adani

On Friday (November 22), BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned the duplicity of the INDI alliance, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on their attack against Indian business conglomerate Gautam Adani. KTR questioned how Adani could be wrong in Maharashtra and Dharavi while right when it came to making investments in Congress-ruled states.

“The man who is wrong in Maharashtra, whose investment is not right for Maharashtra, whose Dharavi project in Maharashtra is not right, then how he suddenly becomes good after crossing the border. How did an investment of crores come into being? The Telangana Government has signed an MoU with Adani’s company,” KTR said.

#WATCH | BRS Working President KT Rama Rao says, "The man who is wrong in Maharashtra, whose investment is not right for Maharashtra, whose Dharavi project in Maharashtra is not right, then how he suddenly becomes good after crossing the border. How did an investment of crores… pic.twitter.com/W4WXfuIPLp — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

“We are asking Rahul ji and Revanth ji only one question, if a small country like Kenya can cut off its entire business with Adani? Then why is the Telangana government, which is a Congress state, not cancelling it even after Rahul Gandhi’s request? Rahul Gandhi himself says that no one gives 30 or 40 crores like this, so why did Adani give you a hundred crores, disclose this also once and we request,” he further added.

KTR slammed Rahul Gandhi’s stance on Adani, suggesting inconsistency in his approach. He argued that if Gandhi believed Adani was harmful to the country, he should act decisively by ensuring his party-led governments, like in Telangana, cancel agreements with Adani. He also emphasised that Gandhi could not criticize Adani publicly while indirectly supporting dealings with the company, urging him to take a clear and firm stand.





