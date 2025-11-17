Adani Enterprises wins Golden Peacock Award 2025 for ESG Excellence at London Global Convention

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship of the Adani Group, has bagged one of the world’s most respected sustainability honours, the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in ESG 2025, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The recognition was announced at the Annual London Global Convention, placing AEL in distinguished global company.

In its very first attempt, AEL emerged as the only winner in the Diversified Sector category, standing out from a field of over 400 participating companies. The award was handed over by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while Vivek Panda, Chief Sustainability Officer of AEL, received it on the company’s behalf.

Reacting to the honour, Arun Kumar Sharma, Group Head – Sustainability & Climate Change, said the win reaffirms AEL’s mission to embed sustainability deep within its business DNA. “For us, ESG isn’t a checkbox. It’s a strategic pillar that drives long-term value and responsible expansion,” he emphasised.

AEL’s rise in the ESG space has been steady and deliberate. The company has consistently demonstrated strong environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance standards across its diverse businesses. Its sustained performance has also earned recognition from global rating agencies and top international bodies, cementing AEL’s position as one of India’s leading champions of sustainable growth.