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Cockroach Janta Party supporters incite violence on social media ahead of protest at Jantar Mantar, pledge to overthrow the government: Here is what OpIndia found

"This cursed government will not go down without bloodshed and violence,"a CJP supporter wrote on a Reddit post urging the public to join their protest at Jantar Mantar.

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The CJP protest is being held told at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Representational Image created via ChatGPT

The controversial Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi today (6th June). The CJP founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had urged the party’s supporters to gather in large numbers at the Jantar Mantar to hold a protest against the government.

In a recent press conference, the party’s spokespersons revealed that they deliberately did not seek the permission of the Delhi Police for the protest, as this is the ‘system’ they plan to protest against.

For the past few days, CJP supporters have been trying to create a buzz on social media about the illegal protest. While Dipke, who was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the CJP spokespersons have been claiming that they plan to organise a peaceful protest, the views expressed by the party’s supporters on social media hint at the opposite. The CJP leadership had enough time to take the necessary permission from the Delhi Police to organise the protest. But the fact that they chose to defy the rules meant for upholding law and order exposes the intent of the CJP leaders.

OpIndia came across several comments from CJP supporters on social media, in which they were seen directly and indirectly calling for violence during the protests. Here are some of the comments posted by CJP supporters on social media about the protest:

Calls for bloodshed and violence

In response to a few Reddit posts urging people to join the CJP’s illegal protest, a CJP supporter made a clear call for violence during the protests. “This cursed government will not go down without bloodshed and violence,” the CJP supporter wrote.

Screenshot via Reddit

Another comment from the same Reddit account justified violence during the protests, saying, “People in power are goons and use every available tools, and if these goons are this stupid, then it’s only going to violent movement”.

Screenshot via Reddit

Wishing for a Nepal-like Gen Z protest in India

Another CJP supporter wished for a Nepal-like situation where a recent Gen Z-led violent protest pushed the country into a state of anarchy and overthrew the previous government. “But in Nepal, the youths they have joined the protests without worrying about the police or lathicharge. Even Indian youths should have a stronger belief for the unity,” the CJP supporter wrote, encouraging Indian youngesters to take part in the illegal protest.

Screenshot via Reddit

Nepal is not known for a strong democracy or stable government. Very few of its Prime Ministers have been able to serve their full terms. The country has a history of governments being ousted through revolutions. India, on the other hand, has been a thriving democracy where change in power has always come through elections.

Hoping for “crazy things” to happen during the illegal protests

One of the CJP supporters expressed excitement over the possibility of “crazy things” happening during the protest. “I’m going, and I’ll flood Instagram with stories because crazy things are about to happen for sure,” the CJP supporters wrote. The supporter was sure that something

Screenshot via Reddit

Calling for the overthrow of the Indian judiciary

The intentions of the CJP supporters are limited to overthrowing the democratically elected Indian government, but also the Indian judiciary. “We need to throw out our judiciary too since it’s lost its independence!!” wrote a CJP supporter.

Screenshot via Reddit

Planning for a farmers’ protest-like situation

The CJP supporters want a replication of the months-long farmers’ protests that started in November 2020 and arm-twisted the government into withdrawing the farm laws. A CJP supporter claimed that all the violence and hooliganism that took place during the infamous farmers’ protest was done by elements planted by the central government.

“Not to sound pessimistic but it hundreds gather to protest, they will put few people in the mob to destroy public property and paint the entire protestors as hooligans. Happened with farmers protest and will happen with this as well,” a CJP supporter wrote. The supporter absolved in advance the CJP leaders and supporters for any violence or law and order situation, for which the CJP supporters are only calling, that may arise during the illegal protest.

Screenshot via Reddit

It is clear from the comments of the CJP supporters that the protest is not just a so-called peaceful protest against the government but a vicious plan to create a situation of anarchy in the country through violence. They want to mimic the violent protests in neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of their respective governments.

The social media campaign and the recent press conference of the CJP spokespersons leave no doubt that they plan to mount the entire protest on the shoulders of the gullible youth of the country. The fact that the CJP leaders did not take permission for organising the protest shows their lack of concern for the law of the country.

It is obvious from the past political associations of the CJP leaders that the protest is not an organic uprising of people unhappy with the current government. Both the protest and the purported public anger are manufactured by people who are not able to replace the current government through a legal and democratic process.

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