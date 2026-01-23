Adani Green Energy Ltd declares 37% YoY growth in energy sales, ranks Number 1 globally as Green Utility by Energy Intelligence



Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest and fastest growing renewable energy company, posted a strong performance for the nine months of the Financial Year 26, with energy sales rising 37% year-on-year, driven by robust capacity additions and superior plant performance.

As per a press release by AGEL, in the first 9 months of FY26, operational capacity expanded 48% YoY to 17.2 GW, supported by 2,995 MW of greenfield additions in 9M FY26. Over calendar year 2025, AGEL commissioned 5.6 GW, accounting for nearly 14% of India’s total new solar and wind capacity, including major projects at Khavda (Gujarat) and Rajasthan. This is around 27 billion clean electricity units, enough to power a whole country the size of Azerbaijan for an entire year.

Adani’s flagship 30 GW Khavda renewable energy park, the world’s largest, now has 7.7 GW operational. AGEL is also advancing one of the world’s largest single-location battery energy storage projects and a hydro pumped storage project in Andhra Pradesh.

AGEL retained global leadership, ranking No. 1 Green Utility in Energy Intelligence’s 2025 Top 100 rankings and India’s top sustainability performer in the power sector for the second consecutive year in NSE Sustainability ratings. The company reported industry-leading EBITDA margins of 91.5%, underpinned by advanced analytics and AI-driven operations.

CEO Ashish Khanna said the results reinforce AGEL’s position as India’s leading green energy provider, powering sustainable growth while targeting 50 GW by 2030.