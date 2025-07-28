Adani Green Energy sees a 42% YoY increase with strong financial performance in Q1 FY26

Adani Green Energy Ltd’s sales have increased 42% year-on-year, showing a strong financial performance in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. The energy sales have touched 10,479 million units. The first quarter sales have already surpassed the company’s own FY2022 sales.

Additionally, the Adani Greens have shown the greenfield addition of 1.6 gigawatts of power in the Q1. Year-on-year revenue growth has increased by 31% to 3312 crores. EBITDA growth has also increased 31% to 3108 crores.

The company has stated that the strong revenue, EBITDA and cash profit are backed by a robust greenfield capacity addition, deployment of advanced technologies and superior plant performances.

Ashish Khanna, the CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd has stated that the massive Renewable Energy development of Khavda in Gujarat and the total greenfield addtion of 4.9 gigawatts in the past year, a level unprecedented in India, has ensured that the company is on track to achieve its goal of 50 GW of Rnenewable Energy production capacity with 5 GW of hydro pumped storage.