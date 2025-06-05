Adani Group contributes Rs 74,945 crores in taxes to the government for the financial year 2024-25

The Adani Group has announced that its total tax contribution to the government for the financial year 2024-25 stands at a staggering Rs 74,945 crores. The amount is 29% higher than their tax contribution to the government in the year 2023-24, which was at Rs 58,104 crores.

The taxes have been paid through the portfolio of listed entities of the Adani Group conglomerate.

Of the total contribution of Rs 74,945 crore, direct contributions stood at Rs 28,720 crore. Indirect contributions stood at Rs 45,407 crore and anther Rs Rs 818 crore have been paid thourgh other contributions, the Adani Group said in a statement.

Among listed entities of the Adani Group, the leading contributors are Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), Adani Cement Ltd (ACL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGL).