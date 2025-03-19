Adani Group launches large-scale ‘Skill and Employ’ initiative to boost Make In India efforts, commits Rs 2000 crores

The Adani Group has launched India’s largest ‘Skill and Employ’ program to create a workforce that will support India’s ‘Make In India’ vision. In a statement the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shared that they are starting a partnership with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) to develop a skilled talent pool for industries like Green Energy, industrial design, and hi-tech sectors.

IGCC, started in 1956, is the largest chamber of commerce in India and has a partnership with over 400 companies in the country.

The Adani Group has committed Rs 2000 crores to start an internationally benchmarked finishing school in Mundra, Gujarat. Students will be selected from technical and vocational backgrounds across India and will be trained according to specific industry needs aligned with the career aspirations of the talent pool.

“Our partnership with Adani is a significant step towards developing next-generation talent that will drive India’s industrial growth and innovation”, Ute Brockmann, the Deputy Director General of IGCC and head of International Services, stated.