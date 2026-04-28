On 28th April, AdaniConneX, the Adani Group’s data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Google Cloud India AI Hub and its 1 GW AI-ready data centre platform in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Adani Group is investing around USD 10 billion, marking a major step towards building large-scale digital infrastructure to support India’s next phase of growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Adani Digital Jeet Adani said, “There are a few moments in history when the future announces itself with clarity and conviction. Today is one such moment in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh’s emerging gateway to India’s digital future. We are here today, laying the foundation of a new era that brings together energy, data and connectivity to power India’s next phase of growth.”

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: At the groundbreaking ceremony of Google Cloud India AI Hub, Director of Adani Digital Jeet Adani says, "There are a few moments in history when the future announces itself with clarity and conviction. Today is one such moment in… pic.twitter.com/IRwZ391oV2 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

As the lead infrastructure partner, AdaniConneX will develop scalable, AI-ready data centre infrastructure supported by a robust and integrated energy ecosystem. The platform will leverage the Adani Group’s capabilities across energy infrastructure to ensure reliable, sustainable and long-term power availability for high-density AI and cloud workloads.

The project will be rolled out in phases in line with hyperscale demand. It is expected to create an energy-secure and future-ready ecosystem that enables the growth of digital services, supports enterprise innovation and strengthens India’s AI ambitions.

The development is part of the Adani Group’s broader commitment to invest USD 100 billion over the next decade in building India’s AI, energy and digital infrastructure backbone.