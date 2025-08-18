After 2 decades of leftist rule, Bolivia votes decisively against socialism

The Left, which has dominated Bolivian politics for the past 2 decades, has been swept aside in the presidential election that took place on Sunday, August 18. The socialists, who have been ruling the South American country for 2 decades, were handed a humbling defeat. This has paved the way for a market-friendly government in the country.

The final run-off in the presidential elections is going to be between Rodrigo Paz, a centrist senator and son of a former president, who surprisingly got 32% votes, and the conservative former President Jorge Quiroga, who received 27% support.

The main leftist candidate, Senate president Andronico Rodriguez, languished in 4th as Bolivia voted decisively against socialism.

The country is plagued with economic crisis right now and people are desperate to get free from socialist policies that have destroyed the economy.

The new president will be elected in October, but for the first time since 2005, it won’t be the left that will be in power.