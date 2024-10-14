After India recalls its High Commissioner from the country, Canada throws a tantrum, expels 6 Indian diplomats

On Monday, October 14, Canada asked 6 Indian diplomats to leave the country. This move from Justin Trudeau government came after India recalled its High Commissioner from Canada over Trudeau government’s blatant support of Khalistani terrorists and Trudeau blaming India without any proof for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar’s death.

Notably, it has been over an year since Justin Trudeau blamed India for the death of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but has failed to provide any proof to support his accusations in all these months.

Earlier, India, having had enough of Justin Trudeau’s shenanigans, and after this blatant targeting of Indian diplomats by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, India decided to withdraw its Indian High Commissioner from Canada.

India also hit out at the “preposterous” allegations by Canada, terming them a “strategy of smearing India for political gains”, since everyone knows that Justin Trudeau is targeting India to get votes of Khalistanis during the next elections in Canada.