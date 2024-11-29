‘Agree to hybrid model or be prepared to see Champions Trophy shifted out of Pakistan’: ICC’s ultimatum to PCB

Amidst the ongoing imbroglio over the fate of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has learned to issue an ultimatum to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to either mull over a hybrid model involving India’s matches elsewhere or be prepared to see the tournament shifted out of Pakistan.

India Today journalist Vikrant Gupta tweeted that the ICC board has given the PCB a day to mull over a hybrid formula and in case they remain adamant or threaten to pull out of the tournament, the Champions Trophy, in such a scenario, will be held in a different country altogether.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY BIG BREAKING: ICC Board has given PCB a day to mull over Hybrid Formula and in case they remain adamant (and worse case pullout or threaten CT boycott) the Champions Trophy will be held in a different country altogether

PCB most likely to go ahead with Hybrid… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 29, 2024

Earlier today, the ICC and PCB officials met to discuss the stalemate after BCCI refused to tour Pakistan citing security concerns. As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) firmly rejected the hybrid model, which would allow India to play its matches at a neutral venue, during the brief virtual meeting. Consequently, the PCB, as the host, has been given one day to work out a feasible solution in collaboration with the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the first week of November, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy scheduled to take place next year. The BCCI cited security concerns as its reason for not sending the cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Additionally, the BCCI also expressed its desire to organise all India’s matches in a neutral venue, preferably Dubai.

Since the ICC designated Pakistan as the host for the 2025 Champions Trophy, there have been doubts about India’s involvement due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring nations.