A session at the Ahmedabad International Book Festival (AIBF) has been canceled following controversy over the inclusion of left-leaning authors like Kiran Manral and Savie Karnel. The session titled ‘Undercover Heroines: Reimagining the Role of Women’ was scheduled for 4:45 pm on Wednesday, 4th December, and featured authors Savie Karnel and Kiran Manral as speakers.

The invitation extended to these authors sparked criticism on social media leading to the cancellation of the session. The two are known for spreading anti-Modi and anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media.

Earlier, the session of the duo was supposed to take place before the session of ‘Bhasha Literatures in a Globalized World: The Way Ahead’ by EV Ramakrishnan. Notably, the revised schedule by the National Book Trust which oversees the ABIF does not mention the December 4 session.

Additionally, the official website of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival has been temporarily taken down. The details of the two controversial speakers are still posted on the website. Savie Karnel and Kiran Manral, are known for frequently propagating anti-Hindu and anti-Modi rhetoric on social media.

About the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024

The festival features 147 publishers, distributors, and booksellers from various Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat. Alongside books, the event hosts a children’s film festival showcasing 40 films from 24 countries. According to NBT’s website, the festival includes over 100 literary sessions across five segments, such as “Children’s Pavilion,” “Writers’ Corner,” and “Cultural Stage.” Renowned authors from countries like Spain, Sri Lanka, Poland, and Scotland are participating in the event.