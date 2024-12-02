On 1st December, social media users expressed their disappointment upon noticing the guest list for the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024 (AIFA 2024). The event, a collaborative effort by the National Book Trust (NBT), Delhi, and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), is currently underway at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre. It was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, on 30th November 2024. Public outrage has ensued over the invitation extended to controversial historian William Dalrymple and others.

Social media backlash against Dalrymple's invitation

Dalrymple is scheduled to speak at the event on 7th December 2024. He has been notably criticised for his anti-Hindu and pro-Islamist stance. Social media users strongly disapproved, questioning the rationale behind inviting such a figure to an event sponsored by government bodies. The invitation to Dalrymple was first highlighted by a social media user, Harshil, who stated, “A known Mughal apologist and Hindutva hater is invited to #AIBF2024. Has the government forgotten its role in calling off the Delhi Riots book? Or his appeal to Britain not to return looted items? Why is Dharmendra Pradhan’s ministry snubbing PM Modi?”

Noted writer and speaker Shefali Vaidya echoed these sentiments on X, sharing Harshil’s post and writing, “I am SO tired of fighting this. Every two months, some BJP state govt or some institution under the Ministry of Culture or Ministry of Education invites absolute Hindu-hating scum like Gargantuan Willy to taxpayer-funded functions. What the desperate desire to patronise the very people who despise you is, I have NEVER understood!”

Another social media user, Anmol Jain, wrote, “How does it happen again and again? Ten years in power and the government is still clueless. From serial abuser Devdutt Pattnaik to so many others, the ministries of culture and education have been the most disappointing.”

Notably, a recent government-sponsored event was cancelled after an uproar over the invitation of anti-Hindu so-called mythologist Devdutt Pattnaik. Jain also pointed out other invited “guests” at the festival, such as Savie Karnel and Kiran Manral, whom he described as hardcore leftists frequently propagating anti-Hindu and anti-Modi rhetoric on social media.

Who is William Dalrymple?

William Dalrymple, who identifies as a historian, is often associated with controversies. He has frequently criticised India and Hinduism and is known for his admiration of the Mughal Empire. He has authored several books glorifying the Mughal era. Dalrymple opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Furthermore, he played a pivotal role in halting the publication of Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story by senior lawyer Monika Arora. The publication was cancelled, forcing Arora had to find another publisher, reportedly due to the influence of Dalrymple and other leftist groups on Bloomsbury that decided not to publish her book. In 2018, he was also accused of making many women uncomfortable during the #MeToo movement.

Who is Savie Karnel?

Savie Karnel is the author of a children’s book titled The Nameless God, which centres on two children, one Hindu and one Muslim, caught in the aftermath of riots following the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya during the 1990s. Through the narrative, Karnel extensively promotes what has been termed “secular” propaganda, veiled under the guise of a children’s story.

The book contains rhetoric that subtly criticises individuals involved in the demolition, suggesting that such people should not visit places like Dubai, and reiterates repeatedly that India is a “secular” country. While the story appears to be a straightforward children’s tale at first glance, it is evident that the author aims to instil a narrative critical of the demolition of the disputed structure in the minds of young readers stating it caused nationwide riots. The book is less about storytelling and more about shaping a particular ideological perspective in impressionable minds.

Who is Kiran Manral?

Kiran Manral is an author known for works such as The Face at the Window and others. However, she is also widely recognised for her vocal anti-BJP and anti-Modi stance on social media, making her invitation by the BJP-led government in Gujarat to the Ahmedabad International Book Festival controversial.

In January 2020, Manral shared an article from She The People attempting to establish a narrative that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would adversely impact Indians. The article quoted a Dalit woman questioning the fate of her mother, who lacked a birth certificate, and claimed that the CAA, NRC, and NPR were interlinked. This assertion was made despite the fact that, to date, no draft for a nationwide NRC has been published by the Government of India.

In another post from June this year, Manral shared an article alleging that Prime Minister Modi’s government had created an unsafe environment for Muslims in the country. Furthermore, she amplified an article from The Print criticising the inauguration of the new Parliament building, describing it as “elaborate mimicry.”

About the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024

The festival features 147 publishers, distributors, and booksellers from various Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat. Alongside books, the event hosts a children’s film festival showcasing 40 films from 24 countries. According to NBT’s website, the festival includes over 100 literary sessions across five segments, such as “Children’s Pavilion,” “Writers’ Corner,” and “Cultural Stage.” Renowned authors from countries like Spain, Sri Lanka, Poland, and Scotland are participating in the event. While the festival aims to celebrate literature and culture, the controversy surrounding Dalrymple’s invitation has overshadowed its proceedings. Many have called for a review of the decision-making process to ensure that future festivals better align with public sentiment and governmental priorities.