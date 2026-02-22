Sunday, February 22, 2026

Ahmedabad: Muslim mob attacks Hindu wedding procession with stones over playing of Ram Bhajan, results in cancellation of marriage

Muslim mob attacks Hindus in Ahmedabad, image via India TV

On Friday (20th February), a frenzied Muslim mob attacked a Hindu wedding procession over the playing of Ram Bhajan on a loudspeaker. The incident occurred at the Vande Mataram Party Plot in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat

According to a report by India TV, the mob resorted to stone pelting and destroyed the window panes of several vehicles.

Following the targeted attack, the wedding procession went back, and the marriage was called off. A police complaint was lodged at the Shaharkotda police station about the incident.

The victim’s family, as well as other Hindus, staged a demonstration outside the police station on Saturday (21st February) and demanded strict action against the accused.

