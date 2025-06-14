Air India on Saturday announced an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of those who perished in the tragic crash of Flight AI171, and to the lone survivor. This support comes in addition to the ₹1 crore compensation earlier pledged by Tata Sons, the airline’s parent company.

Speaking from Ahmedabad, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to supporting grieving families: “Our teams are on the ground and will remain here for as long as needed. The ₹25 lakh interim relief is aimed at helping families cope with immediate financial needs.”

#ImportantUpdate

Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.



As part of our… — Air India (@airindia) June 14, 2025

The devastating crash of the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12 claimed 270 lives—including 29 on the ground when the aircraft slammed into the BJ Medical College hostel and canteen complex. Among the ground victims were five MBBS students.

Air India is assisting authorities in the reunification of victims with their families, while also initiating precautionary checks on its Dreamliner fleet under DGCA’s directive. Meanwhile, a high-level committee headed by the Union Home Secretary has been tasked with investigating the incident, as forensic experts continue to comb through wreckage and flight data recorders for answers.