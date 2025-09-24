The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally called on the Civil Aviation Ministry to form a “Court of Inquiry” into the 12th June crash of Air India Flight AI 17 in Ahmedabad, led by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) actions “fundamentally and irrevocably compromised the integrity, impartiality and legality” of the investigation into the crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANB) flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

In a formal letter dated September 22, addressed to the Civil Aviation Minister, the FIP said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had “fundamentally and irrevocably compromised the integrity, impartiality, and legality of the ongoing investigation.”

The FIP alleged that the AAIB’s conduct has “moved beyond mere procedural irregularity into the realm of manifest bias and unlawful action. This has rendered the current investigation untenable, and its potential findings are likely to affect the morale of the pilots.”

According to the letter, on August 30, AAIB officials visited the residence of Capt. Sabharwal’s 91-year-old father, “under the disingenuous ‘pretext of offering condolences.’ The FIP said, “During this interaction, these officials made damaging ‘insinuations’ based on a ‘selective CVR interpretation and a so-called ‘layered voice analysis,’ suggesting that Capt. Sabharwal had deliberately moved the fuel control switches to the CUTOFF position post-take-off.”

The pilots’ body described the action as “procedurally improper and professionally indefensible,” and accused the officials of attempting to establish a “pilot error” narrative prematurely.

The letter also charged the AAIB with “flagrant violation” of its own rules by leaking protected cockpit voice recorder information. “Rule 17(5) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, explicitly and unequivocally prohibits the public disclosure of the audio content of cockpit voice recordings. Despite this clear legal restriction, selective details and interpretations of the CVR have been systematically leaked to the media,” the FIP noted.

These disclosures, it said, resulted in the “character assassination of a decorated professional” with a 30-year flying career and more than 15,000 hours of safe flying. The FIP stressed that under Rule 3 of the 2017 Rules, “The sole objective of the investigation shall be prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability.’ The AAIB’s actions are in direct contravention of this mandate.”

It further warned that the conduct “contravenes the spirit and letter of ICAO Annex 13, which obligates member states to conduct independent and impartial investigations. A flawed domestic probe compromises India’s standing in the global aviation community.”

Calling the Air India Flight AI 171 crash “one of the darkest chapters in Indian aviation,” the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to set up a judicial probe. In a strongly worded letter, the FIP said the circumstances of the investigation make the constitution of a Court of Inquiry not just expedient but an “absolute and urgent necessity.”

Drawing parallels with the 2010 Air India Express Flight 812 crash in Mangalore, where the government had immediately ordered a Court of Inquiry, the pilots stressed that the present tragedy—with even greater loss of life—“warrants no less decisive a response.”

The federation has demanded that the Court be led by a retired Supreme Court judge, supported by independent experts in aircraft operations, maintenance, avionics, and human factors.

“We owe it to the victims of Flight AI 171, to their grieving families, and to the future safety of the travelling public,” the letter stated.

The crash, now among the deadliest in India’s aviation history, claimed the lives of two senior pilots, ten cabin crew members, 229 passengers, and 19 civilians on the ground.