West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday escalated political tensions following the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, calling for a Supreme Court–monitored investigation and hinting at the possibility of foul play.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked” by Pawar’s death, describing it as not just a personal or political loss, but a blow to the nation. Raising concerns over the safety of public representatives, she remarked that there appeared to be “no safety and security even for political leaders in the country.”

🗣️ Speaking on Ajit Pawar’s crash, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said:

“Nobody is secure. A Supreme Court–monitored proper investigation is required.” pic.twitter.com/WFbVojVhmZ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 28, 2026

Pointing to speculation circulating on social media that Pawar may have been contemplating a political shift, Banerjee said the circumstances surrounding the crash could not be brushed aside. “What happened today raises serious questions,” she asserted, adding that only an investigation conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court would inspire public confidence. “We trust only the Supreme Court. Other agencies no longer enjoy credibility,” she said, alleging a loss of institutional independence.

On 28th January, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and all others on board died after an aircraft carrying them crashed at Baramati airport. The plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing at around 8.45 am.

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft’s wreckage engulfed in flames. Security agencies and senior officials reached the site soon after the incident. At the time of the accident. Along with Pawar, his personal bodyguard, and the pilot were travelling in the aircraft