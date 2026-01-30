In a swift political succession following the tragic death of Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar is reportedly set to be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra tomorrow, according to sources. NCP has called a meeting tomorrow, and it is certain that Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the new leader of the party.

The development comes just days after Ajit Pawar, who served as one of the state’s Deputy Chief Ministers and a key leader of the NCP faction aligned with the Mahayuti government, perished in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28. The vacancy in the deputy CM post prompted urgent consultations within the NCP to ensure continuity in leadership and party direction, especially with upcoming local elections like the Pune Zilla Parishad polls on February 7.

Sunetra Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, has reportedly accepted the proposal to step into the role. As per reports, she will take oath as the new Deputy CM of the state at a ceremony at 5 PM tomorrow. If sworn in, she will become the first woman to hold the position of Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra’s history.

According to NCP sources and statements from senior leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, a legislature party meeting of the NCP is scheduled for Saturday in Mumbai, where Sunetra Pawar will be formally elected as the leader of the party’s legislative wing. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated no objection to the oath-taking ceremony proceeding on the same day, provided the party finalises its decision. He said that he will accept the decision taken by the party on the matter.

As per reports, Sunetra Pawar is expected to retain the portfolios of Excise and Sports, which were held by Ajit Pawar. However, the Finance Ministry will be taken over by Chief Minister Fadnavis himself, ahead of the upcoming state budget session, and will be handed over to NCP at a later date.

The move comes amid talks of the merger of both factions of the NCP, and indicates that the NCP will remain in Mahayuti even if the merger takes place. Senior party leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and others, have rallied behind Sunetra Pawar, viewing her as a unifying figure capable of carrying forward her late husband’s legacy while keeping the party organisation intact.

Sunetra Pawar, affectionately called “Vahini” by supporters, entered active politics more prominently in recent years. She contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramati, which she lost to Supriya Sule. If appointed as the Deputy CM, she will have to resign from the Rajya Sabha and get elected to either house of the state.