Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash during landing at Baramati airport

Maharashtra:Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies as chartered aircraft crashes at Baramati airport
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies after chartered plane crashes during landing at Baramati (image: SS from video of the site/File)

On 28th January, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and all others on board died after an aircraft carrying them crashed at Baramati airport. The plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing at around 8.45 am.

Police officials said there were no survivors from the aircraft, adding that rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the crash.

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft’s wreckage engulfed in flames. Security agencies and senior officials reached the site soon after the incident. At the time of the accident. Along with Pawar, his personal bodyguard and the pilot were travelling in the aircraft.

The Indian Express quoted an eyewitness saying, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing so my attention went to it. It tried landing but slid off the runway and there was a big explosion just like they show in movies. They have pulled out 4-5 bodies from the aircraft till now.”

According to media reports, the aircraft was a chartered flight. Pawar was headed to Pune to begin campaigning for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. He was scheduled to attend four campaign meetings in different parts of the Pune district on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have called Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about he place crash.

Authorities said the exact cause of the accident remains unknown and will be investigated. Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation and carry out formal procedures.

Written by OpIndia Staff
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