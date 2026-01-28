On 28th January, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and all others on board died after an aircraft carrying them crashed at Baramati airport. The plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing at around 8.45 am.

#BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, along with five others, has died in the plane crash: DGCA pic.twitter.com/kohxAqeRqJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2026

Police officials said there were no survivors from the aircraft, adding that rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the crash.

#WATCH | Crash landing in Baramati | Five people onboard the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, died as per initial information by the DGCA.



Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/6MHqTi6gna — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft’s wreckage engulfed in flames. Security agencies and senior officials reached the site soon after the incident. At the time of the accident. Along with Pawar, his personal bodyguard and the pilot were travelling in the aircraft.

The Indian Express quoted an eyewitness saying, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing so my attention went to it. It tried landing but slid off the runway and there was a big explosion just like they show in movies. They have pulled out 4-5 bodies from the aircraft till now.”

#BREAKING: DGCA confirms no survivors in Baramati plane crash in which Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board. 5 people – 3 passengers 1 pilot 1 crew killed in the crash. pic.twitter.com/0f7ex3ssf6 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 28, 2026

According to media reports, the aircraft was a chartered flight. Pawar was headed to Pune to begin campaigning for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. He was scheduled to attend four campaign meetings in different parts of the Pune district on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have called Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about he place crash.

Authorities said the exact cause of the accident remains unknown and will be investigated. Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation and carry out formal procedures.