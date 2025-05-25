Akali Dal Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Amritsar, was receiving threats and shots were fired at his house 2 weeks ago

A Shiromani Akali Dal Councillor was shot dead by unknown assailants in broad daylight on Sunday in Amritsar. Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot by bike-borne assailants near a Gurdwara in Amritsar.

The councillor from Ward No. 2, Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency in Amritsar had gone to Chheharta in Amritsar to attend a function. As soon as he came out, the masked men on a bike fired 3-4 shots at him. He was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harpal Singh Randhawa, said, “Harjinder was on his way when at least three men on a bike approached him and opened fire. The victim died of his injuries in the hospital.”

Bahman’s family claimed that the attackers were the same individuals who previously issued him threats and opened fire at his residence. Earlier on the night of May 12-13, unknown assailants had fired shots at his house.

The police have started an investigation into the case.

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia, said that Harjinder Singh Bahman was constantly receiving threats, a complaint of which was filed with the police by the councilor. He alleged, “no action was taken and today the murder took place.”

👉ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਦ ਤੋਂ ਬਦਤਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਜੰਡਿਆਲਾ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਅੱਜ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਕਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

👉 ਕੁਝ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ 'ਤੇ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚੱਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ।

👉 ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀਆਂ ਮਿਲ… pic.twitter.com/vmI6oAHpaM — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 25, 2025

Majithia also shared CCTV footage of the earlier attack on Bahman’s house. Targeting the AAP govt for deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, he wrote on X, “Bhagwant Mann ji, wake up from your sleep and restore the law and order situation. Why was no action taken even after receiving the complaint from DGP Sahib? You are all responsible for the death of the councilor today.”