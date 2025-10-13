Aligarh: Idreesh, Arshad, others brutally kill 19-year-old Karan, autopsy confirm multiple stab wounds

A shocking incident has come to light in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh on 11th October where a 19-year-old Hindu man has been brutally murdered by Idreesh, Nafees Khan, Ashad, Ayan, Ansh, Arman, Altamash and Chand, among others. The atrocity was observed by two family members of the victim. The authorities have arrested 8 accused in the case. Karan worked as a laborer in Noida to provide for his family and had come back to his home on the same day.

The matter pertained to Jawan Mohalla of Sikandarpur which is located in the Jawan police station area. A complaint was filed by the mother of the Hindu youth. She indicated that her son was escorted by Idreesh who also lives the same neighbourhood to his house, on the fateful day at around 9:30 pm. Subsequently, he and the other accused fatally stabbed Karan at 11:30 pm and fled after throwing the body on the roadside.

The grieving woman highlighted that her other son and another relative witnessed the murder with their own eyes. She requested strict action against the culprits. The aforementioned eight offenders and another unnamed individual are booked by the police under section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They all live in Aherai Mohalla. OpIndia has a copy of the First Information report (FIR).

Many members of the Aheriya community gathered in large numbers as the news of the murder spread. Angry protesters caused uproar at the police station and blocked the highway at 8 am on 12th October. They demanded strong action against the killers and sought justice. Circle Officer Sarvam Singh arrived at the scene with a large contingent of police. The cops were able to bring the situation under control.

The authorities transferred the body to the mortuary after finalizing the Panchnama on the night of the occurrence and the post-mortem examination commenced the next morning during which a crowd assembled outside the facility. The results indicated that five stab wounds had been inflicted on the neck and adjacent areas. The neck was cut in a manner that it severed the windpipe.

According to doctors, the young man’s neck was expertly sliced and then his chin was stabbed four or five times followed by slashes on his face. Afterward, he suffered three stab wounds to his waist, two to his chest and multiple strikes to his hands. Karan died instantly. Forensic specialists were also present during the autopsy. The body was later returned to the family. The cause behind the gruesome action was reportedly an old rivalry or personal dispute.

The authorities informed that the accused would be remanded to judicial custody. Locals have called upon them to implement stringent measures against the dabang (strongmen) from the Muslim community. The police have also asked the public to maintain peace and assist with the investigation. Several police personnel are deployed in the area for law and order. The matter is now under inquiry.