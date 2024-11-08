Aligarh Muslim University is entitled to minority status: 7-judge SC bench gives 4:3 verdict

A 7-judge Supreme Court bench has given the verdict that the Aligarh Muslim University is entitled to Minority Institution status under Article 30 of the constitution of India.

Supreme Court’s 7- judge bench by a majority of 4:3 rules that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is entitled to minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution of India pic.twitter.com/bTszwO7Nnz — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

Article 30 of the constitution of India empowers religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

The bench constituted of Justices Manoj Mishra, JB Pardiwala, Sanjiv Khanna, CJI DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma.

While 4 judges ruled in favour, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sharma gave dissenting judgements.

Reading the verdicts, CJI Chandrachud said, ..”Article 30 shall stand diluted if it applies to only the institutes which have been established after the constitution came into force. Thus educational institutions established by minorities that were established before the constitution came into force will also be governed by Article 30.”