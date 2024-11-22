Telangana: Fire in Amareswara Swamy temple burns idol of Lord Hanuman, priests suspect foul play

Another Hindu temple has been damaged in Telangana. The instance took place in Ambatpalle of Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. A fire broke out in the ancient Sri Amareswara Swamy temple on the late 21st of November evening.

The idol of Lord Hanuman was completely burnt as the fire spread in the temple premises. The entire sanctum sanctorum was consumed by the fire which destroyed everything there, including the puja materials and the temple priest’s clothes.

The locals immediately poured water to extinguish the fire. The authorities also reached the spot and inspected the temple. Nageswara Sharma, the priest of the temple, has expressed suspicion over the incident and revealed that he found plastic on the Lord Hanuman idol.

Yet another attack on a Hindu temple in #Telangana, this time at Ambatipalli Amareswara temple.



The burning of the Hanuman idol raises serious concerns about the safety and security of religious sites.



He indicated that the occurance could be intentional. Priests and locals informed that the Hanuman idol will be re-installed after consulting the Vedic scholars. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also slammed the ruling Congress over the instance and questioned the police.

“Yet another attack on a Hindu temple in Telangana, this time at Ambatipalli Amareswara temple. The burning of the Hanuman idol raises serious concerns about the safety and security of religious sites. It’s alarming how Rahul Gandhi & other congressis continue to ignore these incidents, showing no proper action or protection for Hindu temples. Why is the state police failing to address these ongoing attacks,” he asked on social media.

Notably, earlier Muthyalamma temple was vandalised in Telangana’s Kurmaguda region which led to the arrest of a man named Saleem Salman Thakur who admitted to the crime later. He was captured kicking the idol of the Goddess in CCTV footage.