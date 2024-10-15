Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Hyderabad Police confirm identity of Saleem, who kicked Hindu deity and vandalised the idol in Muthyalamma temple

Saleem targeted the temple while he was on his way to the Masjid. The police have now arrested the accused.

OpIndia Staff
Hyderabad Police identifies Muthyalamma temple vandalizer as Saleem, says he and miscreants attacked temple while on the way to Masjid
Image- Andhrajyoti
24

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday (15th October) made startling revelations in the Muthyalamma temple vandalism case. The police arrested the accused who could be seen wearing an Islamic skull cap in the CCTV footage and identified him as Saleem Salman Thakur.

As per the local reports, Saleem targeted the temple while he was on his way to the Masjid. The police also interrogated the accused during which he stated that he had been staying in a hotel named the Secunderabad Cine Police Hotel.

He also confessed that he attacked the temple while he was on his way to the Masjid from the hotel. Based on the information from the accused, the police raided the 50-room hotel to learn that it was rented mostly by thieves.

The Police further stated that there were more miscreants along with Saleem while attacking the temple, but all the others fled. On Monday, 14th September, tensions arose in Secunderabad after the idol of the Muthyalamma temple in Telangana’s Kurmaguda region was vandalized, sparking fury and protests from the local Hindu residents.

The incident is believed to have occurred near a passport office, and one of the extremists was immediately captured by locals. He was later turned over to the police within the Market police station limits. The video of the said incident is making rounds on social media. Following the event, officials strengthened security and are working to restore peace.

A significant number of residents protested near the temple, demanding action against those guilty, and BJP leaders also joined them. Several BJP members, including Madhavi Latha, were imprisoned. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy headed to the temple and spoke with the protesters. He called it a ‘shameful’ act and accused some people of purposely inciting communal tensions.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident was recovered in which a young individual wearing a white kurta and black Islamic skull cap could be seen kicking the idol of the Goddess. He blatantly vandalized the idol and threw the remains on the floor.

Earlier, the video of the said incident had gone viral on social media. In the videos, the idol of the Goddess could be seen vandalized, causing insult to the sentiments of the Hindu community. Also, the outer area of the temple could be seen destroyed and vandalized.

The incident has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community who have demanded strict punishment against the accused. Further investigations in the case are underway.

