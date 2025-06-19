Amazon hits staff with new relocation policy, those not agreeing to it told to resign

Amazon has introduced a new workplace policy that is raising eyebrows among its employees. Workers are being given just two options, relocate to one of the major hubs or leave the company within 60 days. This abrupt deadline is proving difficult for many, as it forces them to uproot from places where they have lived for years.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company is offering relocation opportunities to major hubs such as Seattle, Washington, DC, and Arlington. Notably, this news wasn’t shared through an official company-wide announcement but was instead communicated in one-on-one meetings with affected employees. The mandate is to ensure employees are based closer to their respective managers across the country.

As per The Times of India, employees are being given 30 days to decide whether they will relocate. If they choose to proceed, they have an additional 60 days to complete the move. Those who decide not to relocate are expected to resign without any severance packages.

This move by Amazon coincides with the statement made by the CEO Andy Jassy, who had previously warned the workers to be cautious about AI and to receive enough training.