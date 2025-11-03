Ambuja Cements reports record Q2 profit; PAT jumps 364% YoY to Rs 2,302 Cr

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the Adani Group and the world’s ninth-largest building materials company, reported a stellar performance in the second quarter (Q2 FY26), posting a 364% year-on-year surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 2,302 crore. Revenue from operations hit a record Rs 9,174 crore, up 21% YoY, driven by strong volume growth and improved realisations.

Cement sales volume reached an all-time high for Q2 at 16.6 million tonnes, a 20% increase YoY, nearly five times the industry average. Operating EBITDA rose 58% YoY to Rs 1,761 crore, with margins improving by 4.5 percentage pointsto 19.2%. The company’s EPS stood at Rs 7.2, a 267% jump over last year.

Ambuja continues to remain debt-free with a net worth of Rs 69,493 crore, maintaining the highest CRISIL AAA (Stable) rating.

On the operational front, the company raised its FY28 capacity target to 155 MTPA, an increase of 15 MTPA, through low-capex debottlenecking initiatives. It also commissioned 200 MW of solar power, taking renewable capacity to 673 MW, and launched CiNOC, an AI-driven Cement Intelligent Network Operations Centre aimed at transforming operations.

Commenting on the performance, CEO Vinod Bahety said, “Despite monsoon headwinds, our focus on efficiency, premiumisation, and technology-led optimisation has yielded strong results. With GST reforms, carbon trading, and coal cess withdrawal, the sector is poised for sustained growth.”

Ambuja reaffirmed its outlook for double-digit revenue growth and aims to reduce total cost to Rs 4,000 per tonne by FY26, targeting Rs 3,650 by FY28.