Amsterdam: Multiple incidents of attack on Jews by Islamist mobs after soccer match, Israel asks Netherlands for strong action against attackers

In Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Islamist mobs have unleashed attacks on Jewish soccer fans after a match. As per reports, fans of the Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv were brutally attacked by groups of Muslims shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and anti-Jewish slogans. 57 arrests have been made so far.

A number of Israelis have been injured in the attack, with many being looted and having their passports stolen, as per reports. However, the authorities in Amsterdam have not released an official figure for the injuries or exact number of assault incidents. Some reports have mentioned that Israelhas sent emergency rescue planes to evacuate its citizens.

