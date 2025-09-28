A day after the police arrested Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on the accusations of orchestrating the violent ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests in Uttar Pradesh, the investigation has revealed that an ‘online toolkit’ was being used to incite the violence. The Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) president and seven others were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday (26th September) after violent clashes in Bareilly sparked by protests supporting the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign.

“Planning was done by Raza and was in the works for the last seven days. An online toolkit was being used to spread videos made by Raza, calling people to the ground,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni said.

DIG Sahni expressed the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy. He revealed that some messages relating to the protests were circulated on several WhatsApp groups and were later denied. Speaking to the media, SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, said that a person named Nadeem contacted several people on a WhatsApp call and incited them to indulge in violence during the demonstration. He is on the run and the police are searching for him.

जनपद बरेली में जुमे की नमाज के पश्चात कुछ लोगों द्वारा हिंसक प्रदर्शन करने पर बरेली पुलिस द्वारा विधिक कार्यवाही करते हुये अलग-अलग थानों पर 10 अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 08 अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी एवं घटनास्थल से बरामदगी आदि के संबंध में श्री अनुराग आर्य #SSPBareilly की बाइट।



पार्ट-2 pic.twitter.com/e8LWD0VCmT — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) September 27, 2025

Internet services have been suspended in the area for 48 hours to prevent any further law and order situation. An SIT has been formed by the police to nab other culprits who are on the run. 31 people have arrested so far and 10 FIRs have been registered.

Tauqeer Raza Khan had called the protests after Friday prayers at the Islamia Ground, despite the administration not granting permission. When the police tried to stop the crowd from the mosque from reaching the ground, they pelted stones at the police and shouted slogans. According to the police, some protestors even opened fire.