Andhra Pradesh: 3-year-old girl raped, murdered by uncle under the pretext of buying her chocolates

In Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, a shocking case of atrocities against minor children has come to the fore. A 3-year-old was sexually assaulted and subsequently raped by her uncle, sending shockwaves across the region.

The 22-year-old suspect enticed the girl with the promise of buying chocolate and led her to a nearby field. He then raped her and dumped her body after murdering her.

The body was found after the girl’s parents searched for her in vain and later reported her missing to the police. During the investigation, the accused admitted to the crime, and he is now in police custody.

The victim’s body was taken to Puttur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A local MLA has called for harsh punishment for the accused.

Tirupati SP Subbarayudu stated, “The police have identified the child’s uncle as the suspect. He took her under the pretense of buying chocolates, then assaulted and killed her.”

The Tirupati Rural police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.