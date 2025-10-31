Andhra Pradesh: Court hands down death penalty to 5 men involved in the brutal murder of mayor and her husband in 2015

A court in Andhra Pradesh has given the death penalty to five accused in a sensational double murder that took place in 2015. The victims included Katari Anuradha (former mayor of Chittoor) and her husband Katari Mohan.

Chittoor Mayor, husband murder case: Andhra court hands out death penalty for five accused. pic.twitter.com/ATrF1yh1S7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2025

A couple was murdered on 17th November, 2015, inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office. According to the police, the whole thing reportedly happened over a family dispute. The prime accused in the case is Sriram Chandrasekhar, also known as Chintu. He is the nephew of the victim Katari Mohan.

The attack was planned in a very dramatic way. The killers came into the office wearing burqas to hide their identity. They first attacked the couple with knives and daggers, and then shot Mayor Katari Anuradha dead right on the spot.

This case has been going on for almost ten years. The Chittoor sessions court convicted the five men on 24th October and pronounced the punishment on Friday, 31st October. Besides the nephew Chandrasekhar, the other four men who received the death sentence are Govinda Swami Srinivasaiah Venkatachalapathi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath, and Muniratnam Venkatesh.

Police had made special security arrangements to maintain peace when the judge was to pronounce the verdict on Friday. They allowed only the court staff inside and did not permit any public gathering or celebration near the court area.