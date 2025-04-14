OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Andhra Pradesh: Husband strangles 8-month-old pregnant wife to death following a heated argument

A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, where a man allegedly killed his eight-month pregnant wife following a heated argument early this morning. The accused, identified as Gyaneshwar, has been arrested by the police.

According to officials, 27-year-old Anusha and her husband got into a serious dispute at their home in Uda Colony, PM Palem. In a fit of rage, Gyaneshwar reportedly strangled Anusha, causing her to lose consciousness. Realizing the gravity of his actions, he rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

What makes the tragedy even more heart-wrenching is that Anusha was just weeks away from giving birth. The couple, who had a love marriage three years ago, were known to have frequent disagreements, the police said.

Gyaneshwar, who runs a fast food centre near the Scouts and Sagarnagar viewpoint, later surrendered to the authorities. A post-mortem examination is being conducted, and a case has been registered as the investigation continues.

This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting once again the grim realities of domestic conflicts that turn fatal.

