Major anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh: 28 Naxalites eliminated in Bastar

28 Naxalites were killed in a major operation against Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region during an intense encounter on Friday.

Reportedly, fires were exchanged between security forces and the Naxalites at around 1 pm in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad, located on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border.

The operation was undertaken jointly by the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF).

An AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle) were recovered during the operation.

The elimination of 28 Naxalites comes in the wake of an intensified campaign led by security forces to flush out the armed Maoists. So far this year, about 185 Naxalites have been neutralised in separate gunfights in and around the Bastar region.