Apple removes advanced security feature after UK govt requests access to user data

In an unprecedented move, Apple has yielded to the United Kingdom government by removing its most advanced data security feature from UK customers.

Advanced Data Protection (ADP) ensures that only account holders can access their stored photos and documents using end-to-end encryption. However, earlier this month, the UK government sought the ability to access this data, which even Apple itself cannot currently view.

While Apple initially did not respond, it has long resisted demands to create a “backdoor” in its encryption, warning that doing so would eventually allow malicious actors to exploit the system.

As a result, Apple has now decided to disable the activation of ADP in the UK, meaning that, over time, some iCloud data from UK customers will no longer be fully encrypted.

The UK Home Office declined to confirm or deny the existence of any related notices, stating that it does not comment on operational matters.

Apple expressed deep disappointment over the removal of the security feature for UK users, reaffirming its stance: “We have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products, and we never will.”