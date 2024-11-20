AR Rahman announces divorce from wife Saira on social media, requests for privacy while sharing a divorce hashtag

Music legend AR Rahman, aged 57 years, has announced on social media that he is separating from his wife Saira. In a post, the music legend wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Curiously, the music director even shared a hashtag #arrsairabreakup in his own post, ironically doing the exact opposite of securing privacy, and making sure the divorce becomes a trending news of the day.

X users are asking why did he have to share the news on social media to his millions of followers worldwide, and start a hashtag trend for the divorce while asking for privacy too.

“Please respect our privacy in these tough times. Also here’s a hashtag to track all the divorce news” pic.twitter.com/A0sPqDvDhN — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 20, 2024

AR Rahman, born Dilip Kumar Rajagopala, and his wife Saira were married in 1995. They have 3 children together, a son named Ameen, and 2 daughters named Khatija and Raheema.