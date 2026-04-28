‘Are you a Hindu?’: Security guard stabbed by Zubair Ansari recounts how the attacker first confirmed his religion, then ordered him to recite Kalma

Subroto Sen, one of the two security guards stabbed by Jaib Zubair Ansari in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Sunday, narrated the sequence of events that led to the attack in his complaint filed with the police. Sen stated that Ansari approached him around 3 am when he was on duty at an under-construction building at Mira Road. Ansari asked him whether there was a mosque nearby, to which Sen replied that there was a mosque at some distance. Ansari then asked him the name of the mosque, which Sen did not know. On being asked by Ansari about his religion, Sen told him that he was a Hindu, after which Ansari walked away.

“He asked, ‘Is there a mosque ahead?’ I replied, ‘Yes, there is a mosque ahead on the right side.’ He then asked, ‘What is the name of the mosque?’ I told him, ‘I do not know the name of the mosque.’ Zuber then asked, ‘Are you a Hindu?’ I answered ‘yes,'” Sen stated in his complaint.

"STABBING WAS A FIRST STEP".

SELF-RADICALIZED ZUBAIR WEAPONIZED HIS FAITH. ISLAMIST TERROR IS REAL. HERE'S THE VICTIM'S STATEMENT: On 27/04/2026, at around 03:00 AM, an unknown person came to me and asked, “Is there a mosque ahead?” I told him, “Yes, there is a mosque on the… pic.twitter.com/OXaOpGrgK1 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 28, 2026

About an hour later, Sen went to a nearby tea stall and noticed Ansari in the area. He returned to his post around 4.30 am, and Ansari followed him. Ansari approached Sen again and repeated the question about his religion. However, before Sen could react, Ansari grabbed his arm, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. “Before I could react, he attacked me with a knife. As I tried to dodge, I was stabbed in the back,” Sen said.

Sen somehow managed to push Ansari away and ran to the cabin of his supervisor, Rajkumar Mishra, who was seated there in a chair. Ansari chased Sen and entered the cabin. Before Sen could tell Mishra anything, Ansari put the same question to Mishra about his religion and asked him to recite the Kalma. When Mishra failed to recite the Kalma, Ansari stabbed him repeatedly with the knife. Because of being seated in a chair, Mishra could not defend himself and sustained serious injuries.

In the meantime, Sen ran towards the back of the building and hid there. After a few minutes, he called Mishra’s phone number. Mishra answered the call and was heard screaming in pain, fearing for his life. Sen ran back to the cabin and saw that some people had gathered near the cabin. They told him that Mishra had been taken to the hospital. “Mishra sustained knife wounds to his abdomen and chest; he was stabbed specifically after being asked about his religious identity,” Sen said in his statement.

Sen was taken to the police, from where he was sent to a government hospital for treatment before the filing of the complaint. Ansari was arrested by the police within one and a half hours of the incident using CCTV footage of the area. He was brought to Naya Nagar Police Station, where a case was registered against him. Following his arrest, he was produced before a court in Thane, which remanded him to police custody until 4th May.

Preliminary investigation found that Ansari lived in the US between 2000 and 2019 while studying there. His online activity revealed that he used to watch ISIS videos