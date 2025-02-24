Sunday, June 1, 2025

Arvind Kejriwal consumed power worth Rs 41.5 lakhs in two years or Rs 5,700 per day, reveals RTI query

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party supremo consumed electricity worth Rs 41.5 lakhs in the period of 2 years from October 2022 to October 2024 or approximately Rs 5,700 per day, an RTI response to query on electricity usage by AAP ministers in Delhi revealed.

The RTI response also revealed that Kejriwal consumed over 5,60,000 units of electricity during two years, a staggering 23,000+ units per month or 770+ units per day.

Besides Kejriwal, 7 other AAP ministers consumed power worth Rs 1.15 crores during the same period.

The RTI revelations come on the heels of allegations of opulence faced by Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister, who was accused of spending taxpayer money on lavish renovations and furnishings for his official residence, dubbed the “Sheesh Mehal.” The inventory list included high-end appliances, furniture, and decorative items, totalling millions of rupees, which contradicted Kejriwal’s previous claims of austerity and raised questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s transparency.

