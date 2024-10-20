The Public Works Department (PWD) has released a detailed list of inventory in the ‘Sheesh Mehal’ located on 6, Flagstaff Road in Delhi. It was the official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 9 long years.

PWD prepared the list of inventory after the Delhi CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) asked it to allot the sprawling bungalow to the incumbent Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

Arvind Kejriwal first came under the scanner in May 2023 after details of him splurging taxpayer’s money on personal luxury was leaked by the media.

While slamming the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted, “Here is the list of electric appliances and gadgets installed in Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheeshmahal’.”

He claimed, “But here is the surprise. Fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats with features like, automatic open-close seat, heated seat, wireless remote deodorizer and automatic flushing, installed for the comfort of Arvind Kejriwal’s bum, go missing. Cost of one such toilet seat ranges between rupees 10-12 lakh!”

16 Ultra Slim Smart 4K TV, Voice Controlled- ₹64 lakhs

Smart LED – ₹19.5 lakhs

Freestanding Luminarie – ₹9.2 lakhs

OSADA Full Body Massage Chair- ₹4 lakhs

Recliner Sofas – ₹10 lakhs

8 Motorised Recliner Sofas: ₹10 Lakhs

Bose Loudspeaker – ₹4.5 lakh

2 Smart Refrigerators with inbuilt TV & AI Vision Screen – ₹9 Lakhs

73-litre. Steam Oven – ₹9 Lakhs

50-litre Microwave Oven – ₹6 Lakhs

2 Mounted Hoods 140 cm Stainless Steel Chimney – ₹6 Lakhs

BOSCH Series 8 Built-in Coffee Machine – ₹2.5 Lakhs

3 Hot Water Generators (Air to Water Heat Pump) – ₹22.5 Lakhs

Superior Water Supply and Sanitary Installations – ₹15 Crores

LG 12 Kg Front Load Automatic Washing Machine + Dryer – ₹2.1 Lakhs

SS Railing, Staircase Covering (Brass, Shower Enclosure, etc.) – ₹1.2 Crores

20 Grand Aged Brass Entrance Sconce Outdoor Lights – ₹10 Lakhs

Wooden & Glass Doors with Automatic Sliding Sensors – ₹70 Lakhs

24 Decorative Pillars: ₹36 Lakhs

80 Window curtains – Between ₹4 crores – ₹5.6 crores

Superior Water supply – ₹15 crores

In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal stated that he and his AAP ministers would not occupy the government-provided bungalows and instead opt for smaller government flats. 11 years on, the lofty promises and claims made by him appear nothing but political grandstanding.

Arvind Kejriwal spent ₹45 crores on renovation

The ‘Sheesh Mehal’ of Arvind Kejriwal is spread across a 13000 square feet area. The residence has a 399 square feet lawn area and is equipped with all modern facilities imaginable.

Times Now reported last year that Arvind Kejriwal stayed with his family on the first floor. The ground floor has a large meeting hall and a visitor’s room. The bungalow is spacious with state-of-the-art interior design, flooring and high-grade furniture.

In videos that surfaced on social media in May 2023, it could be seen that the residence of Arvind Kejriwal has automatic motion-sensing doors in all rooms.

Times Now Navbharat had found that the official bungalow of ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines was renovated at a cost of almost Rs 45 crore.

The report, termed “Operation Sheesh Mahal,” said that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilised for the renovations, raising questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to promoting austerity.