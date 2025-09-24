A 45-year-old professor of the Ashoka University has been booked for stealing a replica of the famous Mohenjo-Daro ‘Dancing Girl’ statue from the National Museum in Lutyens Delhi.

As per reports, the incident was reported on Saturday, 20 September. The accused professor had come to visit the museum with some students.

As per a complaint filed by National Museum staff, they received a call from the CISF, on Saturday, at around 4 pm, that the ‘Dancing Girl’ statue had been stolen from the Anubhav Vithika gallery. Upon scanning the CCTV footage, the museum staff noticed that one of the visitors had picked the statue up.

CISF, which handles the security of the museum, instantly rang an alert and started searching the visitors. The professor was identified and held with the statue, and was handed over to the local police.

The police have stated that this was the professor’s second visit to the museum, and he had picked the statue, which was not for sale, and packed it with other items the group had purchased at the museum.

Ashoka University has issued a statement saying they have been notified and they will probe the matter.