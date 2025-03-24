Friday, June 27, 2025

Assam: Congress MLA Nurul Huda attacks Deputy Speaker outside Vidhan Sabha, video goes viral

On Monday (24th March), Assam Congress MLA Nurul Huda courted controversy by physically attacking the Deputy Speaker outside the Vidhan Sabha.

The Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, is a member of the ruling BJP. In a viral video, Huda could be seen approaching the Assam Deputy Speaker and assaulting him in broad daylight.

He was later admitted to a hospital. The development was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I got a WhatsApp from Momin that he was attacked by Nurul Huda and he is now hospitalised. I request the Speaker to file a police case as it happened outside the House and then police will investigate it. This will set a bad precedence that an indigenous tribal has been attacked inside the Assembly complex. This is going to be a big issue,” Sarma told PTI.

