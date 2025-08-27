Assam: Drugs worth Rs 11 crore seized in Karbi Anglong, two peddlers arrested

In Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, drugs worth Rs 11 crore have been seized during a raid in the Six Mile area. Two peddlers have been arrested along with the narcotics substances.

As per reports the two arrested peddlers were caught with over 10 kgs of morphine, priced at over 11 crores. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a photo of the arrest.

₹11 crore worth of drugs seized! 💊🚫🚨

Karbi Anglong Police seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile and arrested two peddlers.



Assam Police stands firm on its mission of #AssamAgainstDrugs. We will break the backbone of the drugs cartel in Assam.

Karbi Anglong Police seized 10.712 kg of morphine at Six Mile and arrested two peddlers. Assam Police stands firm on the mission of ‘Assam Against Drugs’. We will break the backbone of the drug cartels in Assam”, he posted.

Morphine is derived from opium and is sold widely in the tribal belts of Assam.