Assam: Fake doctor who performed over 50 caesarean sections over a decade arrested in Silchar, had submitted fake certificates from Odisha

A man who performed around 50 caesarean section deliveries without having any medical degree has been arrested in Assam’s Silchar. The fake doctor identified as Pulok Malakar performed surgeries at two private hospitals in Silchar for over a decade, and was a well-known “obstetrician and gynaecologist”.

However, after it was found that all his certificates are fake, police arrested him on 4th August. He was arrested from an operation theatre at a private hospital while he was performing a caesarean section.

Malakar is neighbouring Sribhumi district and was using fake credentials to work as a doctor at private hospitals in Silchar. Apart from performing surgeries, he also offered other treatments to patients at the hospital.

He is the 50th fake doctor caught in Assam after an initiative was launched by Dr Abhijit Neog, the vigilance officer of the anti-quackery cell under the Assam Council of Medical Registration. Malakar was arrested after a complaint was lodged by Dr Neog after getting information from reliable sources that his certificates are fake.

Malakar had submitted certificates from Odisha Council of Medical Registration and Utkal University, but those were found to be fake on verification.