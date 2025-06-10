Assam police arrest Parvej Ansari from Nagaon after he threatens to ‘chop Hindus like cows’

On Monday (9th June), the Nagaon police in Assam arrested a Muslim youth named Masum Parvej Ansari for his hate speech against the Hindu community.

Ansari was seen threatening to murder Hindus in a comment posted on the Instagram reel of Sanidul Islam (aka Sunny Miya Bhai), who was previously arrested for vowing to slaughter Hindus like ‘cows’ and ‘goats.’

The accused wrote (translated from Assamese), “Motherf*cker, I will f*ck your mom’s a*s and dump her in the streets. Will chop you (Hindus) up like a cow, motherf*cker.”

Masum Parvej Ansari

R/o- Panigaon Kochalukhuwa ward no 24

PS- Nagaon

Dist- Nagaon

He has been picked up. Legal action will be initiated against him. pic.twitter.com/xWdtIWw62t — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) June 9, 2025

In a tweet on Monday (9th June), the Nagaon police confirmed the arrest of Masum Parvej Ansari. The tweet was accompanied with a picture of the accused.

It stated, “He has been picked up. Legal action will be initiated against him.”

Earlier, the Assam police arrested a Muslim woman named Habiba Khatun who labelled Hindu Goddesses Durga and Kali as Nangi (naked).