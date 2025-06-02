Amid the arrest of Sharmishta from Gurgaon by Kolkata police, a video of a Muslim woman making derogatory comments about Hindu community and its deities surfaced on social media on Friday (30th May).

The accused was identified as Habiba Khatun from Silchar (Cachar district) in Assam. She regularly posted hateful content targeting the Hindu religion and its practioners.

In one Instagram comment, she was seen making vile references to Goddess Kali and Goddess Durga (Hindu deities who are highly revered in Assam).

“Waise Kaali aur Durga to Nangi hoti hai, Iska matlab yeh sab nangi rehna chahti hai (Because Kali and Durga remain naked, they (Hindus) all want to stay naked),” she had commented.

Soon after, the Assam police took cognisance of the matter after it was brought to light by alert netizens.

On Sunday (1st June), Cachar Police tweeted, “She has been arrested and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court.”

In a subsequent tweet, Cachar Police informed, “A video recently emerged on social media in which Habiba Khatun of Tukergram, Silchar, was seen making derogatory & indecent remarks against Goddess Maa Kali, prompting arrested her & forwarded to the Hon’ble Court.”

Prior to her arrest, Habiba Khatun made a video promising not to make hateful content anymore on Instagram. But her damage control mechanism could not save her.

“Aaj se me Roasting video aur hindu muslim Nafrat failane wali Jo bhi content hoga wo me nhi banaungi aur Kuch aisa comment bhi nhi Karungi (I will not make roasting videos and spread Hindu-Muslim hate, or make any such comments),” her last post read.

Habiba Khatun has now deleted all her Instagram posts.