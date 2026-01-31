At least Pakistani security personnel have been reportedly killed in a coordinated attack launched by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in five districts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Saturday (31st January).

As per reports, the attacks were carried out using guns and suicide bombings. “They… launched coordinated attacks this morning at more than 12 locations. The coordinated gun and suicide attacks are being carried out across Balochistan, mainly in Quetta, Pasni, Mastung, Nushki and Gwadar districts,” said a senior security official based in the provincial capital Quetta, as quoted by AFP.

#Balochistan on fire!

Multiple reports of a massive offensive by Baloch liberation forces across 12 cities in Balochistan.

* Operations reported to be on for several hours.

* Reports of major casualties in Pak security forces

* Some bureaucrats & Govt personnel being held hostage pic.twitter.com/dv2vc9UHhw — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) January 31, 2026

The attack reportedly began in the provincial capital of Quetta under the second phase of what the BLA calls Operation Herof. Claiming responsibility for the attacks, the BLA said that the attacks were directed at military installations and police and civil administration officials. Over the past year, the BLA has intensified attacks against the Pakistani establishment as part of their freedom movement. The BLA seeks to free the mineral-rich Balochistan bordering Afghanistan and Iran from the occupation of the Pakistani government.