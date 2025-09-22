At least 30 Pakistani citizens, including women and children, were reportedly killed in the air strikes by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tirah Valley on Monday (22nd September). Tirah valley in located between Khyber Pass and Khanki Valley on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The airstrikes reportedly took place around 2 am on Monday when Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village in the Tirah valley, leading to a large number of casualties. It is reported that the Pakistani Air Force was targeting the hideouts of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the area and ended up killing civilians.

Disturbing visuals from the area have been circulating on the internet. Some viral videos showed bodies, including those of children, lying around and some lying on makeshift beds.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) came into existence in 2007. Ironically, the Pakistan government supports the Taliban in Afghanistan but not in its offshoot in Pakistan.