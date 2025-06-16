Australia: Indian-origin man dies days after a police officer drove a knee into the back of his head

42-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi, has died in Adelaide, Australia, after suffering critical brain injuries during a violent assault by the local police.

On May 29, Kundi and his wife Amritpal Kaur were arguing in public, and a passing Police Patrol mistook that for domestic violence. After that, even as Kundi’s wife kept trying to clarify the situation, the Australian Police officers moved to arrest Gaurav Kundi, slammed his head on the police car and then on the road. Then, in a move reminiscent of the George Floyd incident, the police officer drove his knee into the back of Kundi’s head making him unresponsive. All the while, Kundi’s wife was screaming that he has done nothing wrong.

Kundi was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where doctors confirmed severe damage to his brain. Despite efforts to save him, Kundi lost his life a few days later.

At the time of the incident, no action was taken against the errant police officers.