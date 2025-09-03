Baghpat horror: ‘After nikah you will become a Muslim’ — Hashim forces minor Hindu girl into burqa, rapes her and pressures her to convert

A case of forcing a minor Hindu girl to wear a burqa, raping her and blackmailing her to marry has come to light in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Neighbor Hashim was pressuring the minor to convert.

The victim’s only family in a Muslim-dominated locality is Hindu. Therefore, the victim’s father has asserted threat to the family.

According to the victim, Hashim repeatedly pressured her to marry him, saying that afterward she would “become a Muslim.” Distressed by the harassment, she approached the Vishwa Hindu Yuva Vahini, through whose intervention a police case was finally registered. Hashim, however, is still absconding and a search is underway.

The girl said she never accepted Hashim’s advances, but he manipulated her by threatening suicide and ensnared her. She further alleged that Hashim called a friend to bring a burqa, forcibly took her to a house, made her wear it, raped her, and then photographed her to use as blackmail.